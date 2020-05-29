Variety

Film production and exhibition will dramatically change post Covid: Mani Ratnam

NARAYANAN V Chennai | Updated on May 29, 2020 Published on May 29, 2020

Ace film maker Mani Ratnam on Thursday said that the film production and exhibition business will see a dramatic change in the post-Covid world.

“The film industry has witnessed changes in earlier days, especially production and exhibition have seen lots of changes taking place in terms of the way films were shot and released,” Mani Ratnam said, adding, “every time production and exhibition was reinvented, the whole cycle adapted and changed. However, this time the change has come from an external source.”

The film maker was speaking at a webinar session on ‘The future of Movies & Entertainment’, along with Shibasish Sarkar, CEO, Reliance Entertainment, anchored by journalist TS Sudhir. The webinar was part of the Southern India Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (SICCI) Webinar series II.

“The game has changed but we will carry on, everything will find its own way,” Ratnam added.

Mani Ratnam, who is currently directing his dream project Ponniyin Selvan, a Tamil historical drama, said that while the two ends of the production cycle ― pre and post production ― will not be affected much, production will see a dramatic change in the post-Covid world.

“I am in the middle of a film based on the 10th century and I have a lot of sequences that require crowd and effort. I don’t know how I am going to do that but I know for sure I will do,” the film maker said, pointing out that technologies such as computer graphics (CG) will greatly help film makers.

“We will have to find different ways to adapt and get into a situation where we make sure we are protected both in terms of hygiene and during actual execution,” the film maker said.

“We should not just jump the gun but learn step by step from people who are shooting outside,” he added.

On the film exhibition business, Ratnam said film exhibitors need to find ways to keep people safe. And once people are sure and confident of coming to the theatres, the industry will bounce back to normal.

“There is no other way of watching a cinema at its best other than on a screen, with 500 other people in the darkness and watching the magic happening in front of us,” Ratnam said.

“We possibly require a little bit of help. Since immediate theatre releases will be difficult and the market will be eroded, I need to bring down the cost of production to make film making viable,” Ratnam, who is co-producing Ponniyin Selvan along with Lyca Productions, said.

The film maker said that big stars and technicians will have to understand and help reduce their prices to keep the film industry afloat.

Making a case for government support, Ratnam said, “This industry is not simply for entertainment. We put hope into people, dreams into them, we put a smile on their faces, it takes a lot of time and effort.”

Shibasish Sarkar of Reliance Entertainment said the cost of production will weigh on the minds of producers in future since three of their major revenue streams ― domestic theatre, overseas theatre and broadcasting rights, have been impacted by the pandemic.

“The global economy almost got into recession in the last two months and broadcasters have lost almost 85 per cent of their ad revenues,” Sarkar said, adding, “so if the broadcasters are not going to earn money, they are not going to pay the same amount of money for the satellite, and we have to be aware to embrace that fact.”

Reliance Entertainment’s upcoming films ‘Sooryavanshi’ and ‘83 The Film’ were scheduled for release in March and April respectively. The releases were postponed due to theatre shutdowns across the country as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sarkar also added that digital revenues are going to get stronger and all stakeholders, not just producers, should discuss and estimate new revenue streams and structure their projects accordingly.

“In the last two years, both the global OTT platforms as well as the theatre industry have seen the biggest growth. So, it is not cannibalising,” Sarkar said.

“If there is interesting content, consumers will go to the theatre to watch it, vis-a-vis a section of consumers who will go back to OTT at home and consume a different content. I think both will grow,” he added.

Published on May 29, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
cinema industry
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Covid-19: Mumbai school children crowd-source Rs 90 lakh to support healthcare workers
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.