Frequency of bus travel set to return to pre-Covid levels: redBus survey

The frequency of bus travel is likely to return to normal with the intent for a higher frequency of travel among people over the next 3-6 months, according to a survey by redBus.

According to the report based on a survey of over 9,000 customers of redBus, 48 per cent of the respondents are seeking to travel at least once a month after 3-6 months, taking the travel intent back to pre-Covid levels when it was around 47 per cent.

The preference is higher for hill stations, followed by beaches, with 46 per cent of the respondents opting for the mountains and 28 per cent for the latter.

In terms of religious travel, Tirupati (26 per cent) and Shirdi (12 per cent) are the most preferred pilgrimage destinations followed by Madurai, Nashik and Varanasi.

With intercity travel gradually inching back to its pre-Covid levels, the most important factors for outstation travel apart from safety/hygiene, include, “having a comfortable journey, reliable schedules and punctuality and travel cost.”

In terms of ticket booking, there is an increased inclination towards online booking with 95 per cent of respondents mentioning that they would prefer to book their bus tickets online now.

Another major trend as observed in the survey was a comeback for air-conditioned buses. Consumers’ preference levels for such buses has gone up to 50 per cent, compared to 39 per cent as per a similar survey done earlier in June 2020.

“Results from this survey have not only provided a unique insight into the bubbling demand for travel in India, but also reaffirmed the notion that the industry’s strong comeback is set to move into a higher gear in the months ahead,” Prakash Sangam, CEO, redBus, said.

“ A majority of the people now prefer to book bus tickets online, which further strengthens our position, as travellers take advantage and stick to the habit of transacting online from the comfort of their homes,” added Sangam.