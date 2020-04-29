From Bollywood fraternity to politicians; Twitterati express grief over actor Irrfan Khan’s death

Actor Irrfan Khan passed away at a Mumbai hospital today where he was admitted to be put under observation for a colon infection.

The actor had been battling cancer since 2018 and had been seeking treatment for the same in India and abroad.

Condolences from the Bollywood fraternity started pouring in as soon as the news of his passing broke. The news was revealed by filmmaker Shoojit Sircar.

“My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute,” Sircar had tweeted.

The hashtag #IrrfanKhan and #RIPIrfan have been trending on Twitter after reports of his death came in.

“just getting news of the passing of Irfaan Khan .. this is a most disturbing and sad news ..

An incredible talent .. a gracious colleague .. a prolific contributor to the World of Cinema .. left us too soon .. creating a huge vacuum .. Prayers and duas,” tweeted Amitabh Bacchan sharing his grief over the news.

“Deeply saddened to learn that #Irffan Khan passed away this morning. Gone too soon .. such a powerful actor and how valiantly he fought back the cancer. Its a big loss not only to his family but to the entire film industry. RIP” said Shabana Azmi.

“IRRFAN KHAN. There shall never be one like you. RIP,” actor Paresh Rawal wrote on the platform.

“Such terrible news...saddened to hear about the demise of #IrrfanKhan, one of the finest actors of our time. May God give strength to his family in this difficult time,” tweeted Akshay Kumar.

Tweets containing praises of his work and the impact of his loss were shared by Bollywood stars.

“Actor Irrfan Khan Dies In Mumbai At 53. This is such a tragedy and heart. RIP Irfan sir. The industry has lost an exceptional artist and human. You will be so so missed. Spread the happiness in Heaven,” R Madhavan tweeted.

“The charisma you brought to everything you did was pure magic. Your talent forged the way for so many in so many avenues.. You inspired so many of us. #IrrfanKhan you will truly be missed. Condolences to the family,” wrote Priyanka Chopra.

“Rest in peace @irrfank you have no idea what your kindness meant to me at a time I was at my least confident . My condolences to your family and loved ones” Sonam Kapoor said on the micro-blogging platform.

“With a heavy heart I post this tweet . A phenomenal actor , such an inspiration his performances have been for me . He battled for his life but sadly leaves us today . RIP Irrfan Khan . OM Shanti,” Anushka Sharma tweeted.

“Irrfan Khan was a true artist, possibly the truest one we had. An amazing human being. Everyone in this country and the world rooted for him. Because of his talent, his humility, what he overcame, what he accomplished. Thank you for your art and your advice. Gone too soon,” said actor and comedian Vir Das.

“An actor who inspired our generation world over with revolutionary performances. Heartbreaking loss. We pray for strength for your family. Rest in peace #IrrfanKhan Sir,” tweeted actress Kiara Advani.

“The Indian film industry has lost one of its best. As a huge fan of his, it’s truly heartbreaking to hear that Irrfan Khan is no more. May his soul RIP,” wrote actor Allari Naresh.

“Oh Lord! This tragic news is heartbreaking on so many levels. I’m choked with emotions & saddened beyond words.My heartfelt condolences to the family. Irrfan, thank you for showing the world your genius..Gone too soon!” musician Adnan Sami had tweeted.

Not just the Bollywood fraternity, celebrities across industries including politicians, business majors and sports celebrities expressed their grief over the news on the social media platform.

“Deeply saddened to hear that after putting up a spirited fight against cancer, the young & versatile Irrfan Khan has passed away. After making his big screen debut in Salaam Bombay, the national award winner went on to regale his fans with several superlative performances. RIP,” wrote Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

“Saddened beyond measure by the passing of a human being I had never met, but who gladdened my heart and the hearts of millions with his incandescent talent. RIP @irrfank, gone when he had so much more to give,” tweeted politician Shashi Tharoor.

“In grief on reading of the passing of #IrrfanKhan. So much energy, so much intensity taken away so soon. My heartfelt condolences to Sutapa and the children. His work lives forever,” Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle wrote.

“R.I.P #IrrfanKhan one of the legends of our generation! You were such a great and refined actor. You created a special place for yourself and gave us incredible movies that all age groups enjoyed. Indian cinema lost a jewel today. We'll miss you,” said Xiaomi global VP and MD Manu Kumar Jain.

The actor is survived by his wife Sutapa and sons – Babil and Ayan.