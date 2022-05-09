FSSAI notifies regulations for Ayurveda Aahara

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has notified regulations for Ayurveda Aahara segment after public consultations, a move that will bring regulatory clarity for food products based on Ayurveda-prescribed recipes such as herbal nutritional supplements.

This is the first time that regulations have been brought in for the Ayurveda Aahara segment in the country. Such food products are prepared in accordance with the recipes, ingredients and processes described in authoritative Ayurveda books and the regulations therefore, cover foods specified for consumption in accordance with Ayurvedic dietetics or pathya.

Display of logo

The regulations, which prescribe labelling and permissible additives standards for Ayurveda Aahara, stated that it will be mandatory for manufacturers of these products to display an “Ayurveda Aahara” logo and warning advisory stating “only for dietary use” on the labels.

The regulations also prevent makers of such products from making any claims regarding treatment or cure of diseases. “The labelling, presentation and advertisement shall not claim that the Ayurveda Aahara has the property of preventing, treating or curing a human disease or refer to such properties,” the regulations added.

To be able to make “disease-risk reduction” claims, manufacturers will need to take “evidence-based prior approvals” from the food safety authority. For health benefit claims, prior approvals will not be required if such claims are backed by authoritative Ayurveda texts, the regulations stated.

Not for infants

Every label of Ayurveda Aahara product will also need to mandatorily specify the intended purpose, the target consumer group and recommended duration of use on the labels. “No person shall manufacture or sell Ayurveda Aahara intended for administration to infants up to the age of 24 months,” the regulations added.

An expert committee will be constituted under the Ministry of Ayush comprising relevant experts, including FSSAI representatives for providing recommendations on approval of claims in this segment and to address any issues regarding registration, licensing, certification, laboratory accreditation, testing or quality of Ayurveda Aahara products.

Additives

The regulations also specify the list of additives permitted in Ayurveda Aahara. The norms also state that vitamins, minerals and amino acids cannot be added to such products. However, manufacturers will need to make a declaration on the label regarding naturally present vitamins and minerals in such products.

“The food business operator shall provide information on the purity criteria adopted for ingredients at the time of licensing and any subsequent changes,” the regulations added.

FSSAI has clarified that Ayurvedic drugs or medicines listed under Schedule E-1 of the Drug and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and the Drug and Cosmetics Rules do not fall under the Food Safety and Standards (Ayurveda Aahara) Regulations, 2022.