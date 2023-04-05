The Good Creator Co, a leading creator ecosystem, will put out The Good Creator Show, a bi-weekly podcast hosted by Malini Aggarwal (aka MissMalini).

The podcast will delve deep into the dynamics and ever-evolving world of influencer marketing, providing listeners with valuable insights, tips, and strategies required to master the art of influencer partnerships, catering to brands, agencies, and creators.

It will feature top influencers and industry leaders, such as Hitesh Dhingra, Founder, The Man Company; Rij Eappen, Luxury Lifestyle Influencer; Pooja Dhingra, Celebrity Pastry Chef; and Malvika Sitlani, YouTuber, among others.

Sachin Bhatia, CEO, The Good Creator Co., said, “The content creator economy is opening up new avenues for brands. It plays a major role in how brands tap into content to target audiences that are relevant to them. The creator economy has changed the way brand stories are told, making room for all kinds of brands to thrive.”

“The Good Creator Show discusses all such ways that are shaping the world of influencer marketing, educating listeners about various trends. The podcast also strengthens The Good Creator Co.’s voice as a leading influencer marketing platform in the country,” he added.

