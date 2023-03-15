One Impression, an influencer marketing platform has raised $10 million in Series A funding led by South Korean gaming major Krafton Inc.

In the last round of seed funding in January 2022, the company raised $1 million from angel investors such as Peeyush Bansal (Founder of Lenskart), Anupam Mittal (CEO of People Group), and celebrities such as Olympian Neeraj Chopra, Comedian Zakir Khan, amongst others.

One Impression will utilise the investment to expand its offerings, accelerate product development, and grow its presence in international markets, starting with Southeast Asia and the UAE. The company’s goal is to reach $40 million in Annual recurring revenue (ARR) by 2024.

Founded by Apaksh Gupta and Jivesh Gupta, One Impression aims to democratise the influencer marketing economy by creating a full-stack platform helping businesses plan and drive their influencer campaigns at scale.

Apaksh said, “We truly believe that technology will bring the next phase of growth for the creator ecosystem. We are thrilled to join hands with Krafton in our growth journey. We believe that this partnership will help us accelerate our mission of being the global flag bearer of the creator economy.”

The ecosystem currently lacks a structured platform and our products will enable speed, scale, science, and reliability for all stakeholders in the industry, helping unlock the true power of this industry, he added.

The platform said it already transacts with tens of thousands of creators ranging from top celebrities to nano influencers generating over 1,00,000 content pieces for over 500 brands in over 10 languages.