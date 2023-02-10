Google has confirmed its plan to shut down playable podcasts in search results, starting February 13, this year. A few days back, some users began noticing that the podcast recommendation disappeared from Google Search Results.

Earlier, Google allowed users to enjoy playable podcasts directly from Google Search results to boost podcast recommendations. Google brought the feature in 2019: the search engine pulled up podcasts when they matched a user’s query.

Also read: Google Chrome’s picture-in-picture to get new update

The change was first observed in January when a report stated that results for podcasts did not return any play buttons or links redirecting to Google Podcasts. A test was also run by searching for “history podcasts”, which only provided a list of shows along with links to podcast reviews, Apple Podcast pages, Spotify podcasts, and other platforms for streaming.

Google, backed by Alphabet, asks podcasters to download any data from the history they want to keep intact prior to the final day.

Also read Google Doodle celebrates P K Rosy’s 120th birthday

Also read: Google, are you okay out there?