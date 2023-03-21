The Good Glamm Group on Tuesday said it has completed the acquisition of video commerce company Bulbul. The content-to-commerce company also announced the launch of the Good Creator Co (GCC) App. The app is positioned as a one-stop destination for creators to learn, earn and collaborate.

The video commerce compan Bulbul is founded by Sachin Bhatia, who will now take over as the CEO, Good Creator Co.

The company said the Good Creator Co app is engineered by combining the complimentary tech stacks of Winkl, Plixxo and Bulbul powered by the data analytics of Vidooly to create a unified platform that meets the needs of new age content creators. It added that it will also serve as a data first platform for brands to run influencer campaigns in a programmatic manner bringing transparency to performance and spends.

Darpan Sanghvi, Group Founder & CEO, The Good Glamm Group said, “ Good Creator Co is integral to our vision of being a true content to commerce company and I am very happy that Sachin has taken over as CEO to help integrate all our creator assets and scale the business. Sachin & his team will not only work closely with all our brands for their influencer marketing & commerce needs but also offer the same solutions & learnings to other brands and companies.”

The acquisition further deepens GCC’s understanding of the creator ecosystem, with a strong hold of creator commerce and the tech & product capabilities that Bulbul has built over the years. The core functionality of Bulbul has been added to the Good Creator Co. technology and product stack, the statement added.

Sachin Bhatia, CEO, The Good Creator Co. added, “ With a vision to create a full-stack, global creator ecosystem providing cutting-edge technology and solutions to influencers and brands, we are excited to launch the Good Creator Co. App. Together with Bulbul’s acquisition, the platform will further bolster GCC’s creator strategy and will provide deep access to the Tier-2 and Tier-3 demographics, true to The Good Creator’s Co position as the largest creator ecosystem in India and and provide brands a programmatic way to run influencer marketing campaigns akin to google ad words.”

GCC has a database of 1.5 million creators with 100K active monthly users. GCC aims to enable 50 million creators to create and monetise their content and has facilitated 135K brand collaborations for creators since April 2022. Over 2,000 brands use the GCC app, leveraging the creator and influencer network for thousands of influencer marketing campaigns.

