Google celebrates Republic Day 2022 with Google Doodle 

Google is celebrating India’s 73rd Republic Day on January 26 with a Google Doodle.

“Today’s Doodle celebrates India’s Republic Day, commemorating 72 years since the Indian Constitution took effect and the nation completed its transition to an independent republic,” the tech giant said in a blog post.

The Constitution of India was adopted on November 26, 1949 and officially enacted on January 26 in 1950 to coincide with the day the Indian National Congress declared Purna Swaraj or “complete freedom.”

Google’s Doodle includes elements from the annual Republic Day Parade.

“Across the South Asian subcontinent, Republic Day is celebrated over a three-day period with cultural events that honour the resilience, history, and diverse social fabric of the world’s most populous democracy,” the tech giant said.

“The largest official display of national pride held today is the Republic Day Parade—elements of which are depicted in the Doodle artwork,” it said.

Doodle contains parade animals

From left to right, the doodle contains parade animals, with the ‘G’ containing an elephant, a horse, a dog, a camel, the ‘O’ is made up of a red tabla, the second ‘O’ depicts the parade path, the ‘G’ shows a saxophone as part of the iconic camel-mounted band, the ‘L’ shows doves band the while the ‘E’ depicts the tricolors of the national flag.

The parade is held along the Rajpath in New Delhi and features a float for each Indian State alongside dozens of bands, folk dancers, and government officials.

The parade is broadcast live to millions across India. When a user clicks on the Doodle, they are taken to a page that shows the livestream of the parade along with other updates on Republic Day.