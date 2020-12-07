Harsh Goenka shares the 3 attributes he sees while recruiting a candidate

Attitude and passion, domain knowledge, and culture are the top three attributes of a candidate that recruiters can focus, on according to Harsh Goenka, Chairman, RPG Group.

Goenka in a video shared on his Twitter account mentioned the top three attributes he looks for while recruiting a candidate. The video is part of the RPG Group’s flagship #3under3 series.

“How do you make sure you're noticed by your recruiter, and not lost amidst the crowd?

This week in our flagship #3under3 series, @hvgoenka, Chairman, RPG Group shares the top 3 attributes he looks for while recruiting a candidate,” RPG Group tweeted the caption with the video.

In the video, Goenka said that the first thing he looks for while recruiting a candidate is “the right attitude and passion.”

“The first is attitude and passion, that’s a must. Attitude arises from your basic philosophy towards life and the right attitude leads to commitment towards your work. At every stage in one's career, passion is what keeps you going after everyone else has slowed down,” said Goenka.

Apart from the right attitude, domain knowledge is a “critical” factor for Goenka.

“Whether you're a soldier in the battlefield, captain of a ship, or a CEO running an organization, the criticality of domain knowledge cannot be undermined,” the RPG Group Chairman is heard saying in the video.

Goenka is also majorly focused on recruiting a candidate who is the right fit for the culture of an organisation.

“The third thing that I look for which is equally important is culture fit, what holds a family and institution or an organisation together is culture,” he said.

“It is a combination of a set of shared values, a way of life and also the belief system of an organisation and it becomes very imperative to protect the culture of an organisation. I spend personally a lot of time and attention to see the cultural fit for an individual,” he said.

“These are the three attributes of attitude and passion, domain knowledge and culture, which have to coexist,” he added.