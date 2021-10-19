Health, Beauty & Wellness Expo 2021 to be held virtually from Oct 21 to 23

Health, Beauty & Wellness 2021, an expo for the Ayurveda and Ayush sectors in Kerala, to be organised by Cruz Expos will be held virtually from October 21 to 23.

Joseph Kuriakose, Director, Cruz Expos, said the three-day exposition, with over 32 exhibitors participating, will provide an interface for Ayurveda treatment centres, medicines, natural beauty, wellness producers and various wellness solution providers. The organisers expect thousands of business visitors for the show from across India, in addition to the GCC countries, US, Europe and CIS countries including Russia.

Show details

The show timings will be from 10:30 am to 6:30 pm every day and online registration can be done at https://healthbeautyexp.floor.bz/cast/login.

“As markets are slowly re-opening across the country after businesses have been affected due to Covid-19, it makes sense to prepare for the upcoming challenges using the latest technologies. It is the overwhelming response we have been receiving for our recent online expos including Agri Business (Oct 2020), India Boat & Marine Show (Feb 2021) and FoodTech (August 2021) which made us start one for health, beauty and wellness sectors, as well,” he added.

Though being held virtually, the show will be providing all the business networking opportunities available as in a physical expo. And by being online, it can be accessed from anywhere in the world,” he said. The virtual booths will have real-time chat, video promotions, brochures and product catalogues in pdf format for downloads, digital business cards, counters for quick queries, etc.,” Joseph Kuriakose said.

The event is endorsed and supported by Kerala Bureau of Industrial Promotion (K-BIP), Coconut Development Board, Ayurveda Drug Manufacturers Association (ADMA) and Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC).

The key highlight of the virtual expo is the Kerala Industrial Pavilion featuring 20 SME units’ participation from the State, sponsored by Department of Industries & Commerce, Govt of Kerala along with three units from the SC/ST sector. Besides, the Coconut Development Board is also putting-up a CDB pavilion showcasing coconut-based product suppliers.

He said the event will be an amalgamation of breakthrough technologies and a launch pad for new products and hands-on demonstrations.

For details: e-mail: joseph@cruzexpos.com, event@cruzexpos.com; Website: www.cruzexpos.com.