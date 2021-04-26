Variety

Heartbroken by the Covid-19 situation in India: Satya Nadella

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on April 26, 2021

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

'Microsoft will continue to use its resources to aid relief efforts'

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Monday said he was heartbroken by the ongoing Covid-19 crisis in India.

"I am heartbroken by the current situation in India. I’m grateful the US government is mobilizing to help. Microsoft will continue to use its voice, resources, and technology to aid relief efforts, and support the purchase of critical oxygen concentration devices," Nadella said.

Earlier Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet said he was devasted to see the worsening crisis. "Devastated to see the worsening Covid crisis in India. Google & Googlers are providing ₹135 Crore in funding to @GiveIndia @UNICEF for medical supplies, orgs supporting high-risk communities, and grants to help spread critical information" Pichai tweeted.

Published on April 26, 2021

Covid-19
