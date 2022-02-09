The 94th Annual Academy Awards are out, nominations have been revealed for all 23 categories. Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross announced the nominations for the Academy Awards on Tuesday. The live stream for the show was available for viewers all over the world.
Starting from Best Picture, Best Acting categories, Best Director to Best Visual Effects, 23 nomination categories were announced on Tuesday.
The 94th Annual Academy Awards will be held on March 27, 2022, at Los Angeles Dolby Theatre. The live awards will be streamed on Oscar.com and on the social media platforms of the Academy.
This year “Writing with Fire”, a documentary film by Delhi-based filmmakers Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh has been secured for the Oscar Nomination under the Best Documentary Feature category.
“And the nominees are…”
Here is the full list of Oscar Nominations 2022
Best Picture (Category)
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Best Director (Category)
Kenneth Branagh - Belfast
Ryusuke Hamaguchi - Drive My Car
Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog
Steven Spielberg - West Side Story
Best Actor (Leading role - Category)
Javier Bardem for Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch for The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield for Tick, Tick …Boom
Will Smith for King Richard
Denzel Washington for The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Actress (Leading role - Category)
Jessica Chastain for The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colam for The Lost Daughter
Penelope Cruz for Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman for Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stweart for Spencer
Best Supporting Actor (Category)
Ciaran Hinds - Belfast
Troy Kotsur - CODA
Jesse Plemons - The Power of the Dog
J K Simmons - Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog
Best Supporting Actress (Category)
Jessie Buckley - The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose - West Side Story
Judy Dench - Belfast
Kirsten Dunst - The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard
Best Adapted Screenplay (Category)
CODA
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog
Best Original Screenplay (Category)
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person in the World
Best Costume Design (Category)
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Best Sound (Category)
Belfast
Dune
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Best Original Score (Category)
Don’t Look Up
Dune
Encanto
Parallel Mothers
The Power of the Dog
Best Animated Short Film (Category)
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper
Best Live Action Short Film (Category)
Ala Kachuu - Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mond
Please Hold
Best Animated Feature Film (Category)
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs the Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
Best Film Editing (Category)
Don’t Look Up
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Tick, Tick …Boom
Best Cinematography (Category)
Dune by Greig Fraser
Nightmare Alley by Dan Laustsen
The Power of the Dog by Ari Wegner
The Tragedy of Macbeth by Bruno Delbonnel
West Side Story by Janusz Kaminski
Best Documentary Feature (Category)
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul (...Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Writing with Fire
Best Documentary Short Subject (Category)
Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies
Best International Feature Film (Category)
Drive My Car (Japan)
Flee (Denmark)
The Hand of God (Italy)
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)
The Worst Person in the World (Norway)
Best Makeup and Hairstyling (Category)
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
Best Original Song (Category)
Be Alive from King Richard
Dos Oruguitas from Encanto
Down to Joy from Belfast
No Time to Die from No Time to Die
Somehow You Do from Four Good Days
Best Production Design (Category)
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Best Visual Effects (Category)
Dune
Free Guy
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
