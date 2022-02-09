The 94th Annual Academy Awards are out, nominations have been revealed for all 23 categories. Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross announced the nominations for the Academy Awards on Tuesday. The live stream for the show was available for viewers all over the world.

Starting from Best Picture, Best Acting categories, Best Director to Best Visual Effects, 23 nomination categories were announced on Tuesday.

The 94th Annual Academy Awards will be held on March 27, 2022, at Los Angeles Dolby Theatre. The live awards will be streamed on Oscar.com and on the social media platforms of the Academy.

This year “Writing with Fire”, a documentary film by Delhi-based filmmakers Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh has been secured for the Oscar Nomination under the Best Documentary Feature category.

“And the nominees are…”

Here is the full list of Oscar Nominations 2022

Best Picture (Category)

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Director (Category)

Kenneth Branagh - Belfast

Ryusuke Hamaguchi - Drive My Car

Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog

Steven Spielberg - West Side Story

Best Actor (Leading role - Category)

Javier Bardem for Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch for The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield for Tick, Tick …Boom

Will Smith for King Richard

Denzel Washington for The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Actress (Leading role - Category)

Jessica Chastain for The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colam for The Lost Daughter

Penelope Cruz for Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman for Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stweart for Spencer

Best Supporting Actor (Category)

Ciaran Hinds - Belfast

Troy Kotsur - CODA

Jesse Plemons - The Power of the Dog

J K Simmons - Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog

Best Supporting Actress (Category)

Jessie Buckley - The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose - West Side Story

Judy Dench - Belfast

Kirsten Dunst - The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard

Best Adapted Screenplay (Category)

CODA

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

Best Original Screenplay (Category)

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person in the World

Best Costume Design (Category)

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Best Sound (Category)

Belfast

Dune

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Original Score (Category)

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

Best Animated Short Film (Category)

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Best Live Action Short Film (Category)

Ala Kachuu - Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mond

Please Hold

Best Animated Feature Film (Category)

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Film Editing (Category)

Don’t Look Up

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Tick, Tick …Boom

Best Cinematography (Category)

Dune by Greig Fraser

Nightmare Alley by Dan Laustsen

The Power of the Dog by Ari Wegner

The Tragedy of Macbeth by Bruno Delbonnel

West Side Story by Janusz Kaminski

Best Documentary Feature (Category)

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul (...Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Writing with Fire

Best Documentary Short Subject (Category)

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Best International Feature Film (Category)

Drive My Car (Japan)

Flee (Denmark)

The Hand of God (Italy)

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)

The Worst Person in the World (Norway)

Best Makeup and Hairstyling (Category)

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Best Original Song (Category)

Be Alive from King Richard

Dos Oruguitas from Encanto

Down to Joy from Belfast

No Time to Die from No Time to Die

Somehow You Do from Four Good Days

Best Production Design (Category)

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Best Visual Effects (Category)

Dune

Free Guy

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home