Here’s all you need to know about Solar Eclipse happening on June 21

The first annual solar eclipse of 2020 will occur on June 21, tomorrow, as the world is slowly emerging from months of lockdown amid the coronavirus crisis.
June 21 also happens to be the longest day of the year in the northern hemisphere.
A solar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Moon and the Earth are positioned in a way where sunlight is fully or partially hindered by the moon.
Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan 2020 is special as people in certain parts of the world will be able to view the rare “ring of fire” where the Sun is almost entirely covered by the moon leaving only the perimeter of the Sun visible.
According to data by TimeandDate begin at 9:15 am. It will peak between 11:40 am to 12:10 pm. The eclipse will pass India around 3:04 pm.
The solar eclipse will be visible through Central African Republic, Congo, Ethiopia, southern Pakistan, Northern India and China as per reports.
People residing in north and east Africa, south-east of Europe and most of Asia will be able to view a partial eclipse just before sunset.
A partial eclipse will be visible roughly passing through Perugia, Miskolc, Lviv and Yaroslavl in Europe.
In India, people residing in parts of northern India including Uttarakhand can view the rare “ring of fire” for under 38 seconds as per a News18 report.
People residing in places where the eclipse is visible can go outside and view so taking proper precautionary measures.
Space enthusiasts can track the path of the eclipse using the NASA tracker. They can also view the eclipse live online. Channels such as TImeandDate and Slooh will be streaming the eclipse as per a Gadgets360 report
People must avoid looking at the solar eclipse directly without proper eye protection. However, do not wear protective glasses while driving as it can provide an obstructed view of the road. Park at a safe place and watch the eclipse with protective eye gear on.
It is advisable to rather use a telescope to view the eclipse. Looking at the eclipse directly for a long amount of time can damage the eyes.
If you are driving to a particular place for viewing the eclipse, make sure that you adhere to the guidelines in your State and take all safety precautions amid the Covid-19 crisis.
As for photography, it is advisable to photograph the eclipse with a phone that has a solar filter in order to not damage the lens.
This will be the last solar eclipse visible in India for a long time. The next eclipse will be visible in India on October 25, 2022, according to an Indian Express report.
