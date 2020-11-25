High possibility for Gen Z people living in metros to develop diabetes: Study

Your flight was cancelled but your boss thinks you are making it up
Over half of Indian metropolitan men and almost two-thirds of Indian metropolitan women who are currently 20-year-old will likely develop type 2 diabetes during their lifetimes.
This is according to a new study published in the journal Diabetologia.
According to the researchers, including those from the Centre for Chronic Disease Control (CCDC) in New Delhi, the country is currently bearing a significant health burden caused by diabetes as over 77 million adults are struggling with the condition.
Also read: Obesity related queries rise massively this year : Practo
This number is set to grow exponentially, and double to 134 million by 2045.
According to experts, the pattern is growing due to the deterioration of diet quality and physical activity.
For the study, the researchers examined age-, sex- and BMI-specific incidence rates of diabetes in urban India based on data from the Centre for Cardiometabolic Risk Reduction in South Asia (2010-2018).
They further assessed the age-, sex- and urban-specific rates of mortality from period lifetables reported by the Government of India (2014), and the prevalence of diabetes reported by the Indian Council for Medical Research India Diabetes Study (2008-2015).
The researchers noted that women (65 per cent) have a higher risk of developing diabetes than men (56 per cent).
According to the researchers, for those currently aged 60 years and free of diabetes, around 38 per cent of women and 28 per cent of men would go on to develop diabetes.
For obese people living in the metropolis, the risk is the highest ― 86 per cent among 20-year-old women, and 87 per cent among men.
Also read: People with diabetes and retinotherapy have 5-fold risk of developing severe Covid: Study
However, those with normal or underweight BMI were projected to live out most of their remaining years diabetes-free, the scientists said.
The researchers noted in the study: “The remarkably high lifetime risk of developing diabetes and the low diabetes-free life expectancy in India’s metropolitan cities, especially for individuals with high BMI, implies that interventions targeting the incidence of diabetes may be of paramount importance moving forward.”
