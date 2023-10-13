Hollywood actor and producer Michael Douglas will be awarded the prestigious Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI). The announcement was made by Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Singh Thakur through a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award, instituted in the 30th IFFI in 1999, is presented to individuals whose exceptional contributions have significantly enriched and elevated the world of cinema.

“Michael Douglas, a luminary in the film industry, has captivated audiences globally with his unparalleled talent and commitment to his craft,” an official statement added.

Douglas has over the years bagged two Academy Awards, five Golden Globe Awards, and an Emmy Award. His known for his roles in flicks such as Wall Street (1987), Basic Instinct (1992), Falling Down (1993), The American President (1995), Traffic (2000) and Behind the Candelabra (2013). He has also produced a number of critically acclaimed films, such as One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (1975), The China Syndrome (1979), and The Game (1999).

UN messenger

In 1998, he was appointed the UN Messenger of Peace for his commitment to disarmament issues, including nuclear non-proliferation and halting the illicit trade in small arms and light weapons. Notably, he was awarded the honorary Palm D’Or at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, a testament to his enduring influence on the global film fraternity.

In a noteworthy event earlier this year, Michael Douglas was honored at the India Pavilion in Marche Du Film, during the Cannes Film Festival, underscoring his global impact on the film industry.

As part of the 54th IFFI, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta Jones will also be participating in a special “In Conversation” session. The Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award has previously honored celebrities such as Bernardo Bertolucci, Carlos Saura , Martin Scorsese , Dilip Kumar , Krzysztof Zanussi , and Wong Kar-wai , among others.