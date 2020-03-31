Hospitals attempt to transform snorkelling masks into respirators to combat shortage

A Mayday call from the airline sector
International entities are appealing to governments to help the airline industry paralysed by Covid-19
Hospitals in Europe are working to transform snorkelling masks using 3D printing to combat the shortage of respirators, following a similar experiment in Italy where over 1,00,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported so far.
Hospitals have turned to 3D printing in a bid to cope with the shortage of medical supplies amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Isinnova, a start-up founded by Cristian Fracassi, had attempted to solve a shortage of ventilator valves in some Italian hospitals using 3D printing. It had adapted a product sold by sports good manufacturer Decathlon into a working respiratory system for treatment of the novel coronavirus by tweaking the masks and fitting a custom-made 3D printed valve that fits the top of the masks where the snorkel is meant to go allowing it to easily connect to the ventilator.
The start-up had patented the valve link but later released its designs for other researchers and hospitals to test, it had said in a blog post.
Hospitals outside of Italy have attempted to create similar masks to combat the shortage. Another instance is the Erasme Hospital on the outskirts of Belgium's capital Brussels which is working on transforming similar Decathalon masks, according to media reports.
The hospital began testing of 50 such masks from Monday.
Decathalon released a statement clarifying that the masks are still under testing. It has donated its EasyBreath snorkelling masks for the same to hospitals who have reached out and has blocked the online sales of these masks to maximize supply to health workers.
“Whenever we can help hospitals, we put all our resources at our disposal and share our knowledge. But to date we have not had validation on the fact that solutions really worked and were used by doctors,” it had said in a statement.
“Since our last messages, several hospitals have contacted us to obtain Easybreath masks. We, therefore, made the choice to block the sale of our masks online in order to reserve all the available stock to give it to the nursing staff,” it further said.
The company has also blocked the online sales of its snorkelling masks in Malaysia as well as the demand for the masks surged in the country for testing and research according to an official statement.
International entities are appealing to governments to help the airline industry paralysed by Covid-19
Along with enormous losses enormous financial losses, the sector stares at retrenchment and possible ...
The start-up aims to make investing easy and quick; has two million active monthly users
This start-up manufactures beverages and snacks
Life insurance policies are among the most important assets of an individual and play a significant role in ...
If mandi boards surpass the agent network and support trade, farmers will stand to benefit immensely
As global inventories are overflowing, prices crashed by 22 per cent in LME this year
Silver rose 14 per cent last week, outshining gold, breaks beyond ₹40,000
Covid-19 is redefining the concept of work from home, spurring creativity and exposing the vulnerabilities of ...
Employees the world over are working from home as they attempt to sidestep a virulent disease. This may not be ...
Neil Diamond has tweaked an old hit; Baba Sehgal is out with a new single. Musicians are killing the virus ...
To mark World Idli Day on March 30, New Jersey-based artist Sarasvathy TK is showcasing this steamed wonder ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...