HPE introduces 26-weeks paid paternal leave in India

Hewlett Packard Enterprise on Thursday said it has introduced 26-weeks paternal leave following the birth or adoption of a child.

This is in addition to other benefits designed to improve work/life balance for employees in India following the global announcement earlier this year, a statement said.

Previously, the paternal leave at HPE India was for five days.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) already offers 26 weeks paid maternity leave in India and has now extended this benefit to fathers who may now take 26 weeks of paid paternity leave. Eligibility for the benefit is retroactive for parents with children born or adopted on or after May 1, 2019.

“The benefits we are implementing around the globe reflect HPE’s commitment to attracting, nurturing and retaining the best talent in India. At HPE we are not only creating jobs, but also helping employees build long-term careers with the necessary support structure and working culture,” HPE India VP and Managing Director, Som Satsangi said.

Day-care coverage

In addition, the company is expanding day-care coverage across Indian locations with an accompanying increase in eligibility for children from two to three years old.

The company will also offer new parents the opportunity to work part time, for three years, following the birth or adoption of a child.

Also, effective November 1, 2019, life insurance coverage will be raised to 2X annual compensation.