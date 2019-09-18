Hugz gives firms a way to say ‘job well done’

Number theory
“Appreciate simple things in life, for kindness is contagious”, says Suprej Venkat, co-founder of Hugz, a kindness app.
Venkat says the idea of developing such an app was born when he was working at Hubfly, a US-based software firm.
“We have had instances of employees going that extra mile like taking customer calls late in the night or working during weekends to complete a tight deadline. A word of ‘thanks’ or ‘job well done’ has helped motivate the employee, but we decided to treat the employee, not by giving some gift voucher (as it is not a personalised offering) or recognition awards (which comes much later), but with instant treats such as a movie ticket or ice-cream, to make them feel special.”
Hugz has tied-up with over 75 outlets such as ice-cream parlours, wellness centres, kids play areas, PVR cinemas (the largest cinema chain in India) in Coimbatore alone.
The recipient of the treat can redeem the hug from the nearest partner outlet, show the message and claim the treat, explains Venkat, adding “we are in talks with national chains like Café Coffee Day, McDonald’s, KFC and Pizza Hut to fast forward our national presence.” The app has, since its formal launch a fortnight back on-boarded 1,500 users.
“In the B2B space, we have approached the HR/Administration department of few companies so they can schedule gifts to their employees. The employee, on receipt of the hug (via an SMS or email) would be able to redeem the treat.”
Venkat is planning to unveil this app in Bangalore within the next month before taking it to other metros by mid-2020.
“While the user of food-delivery apps like Zomato, Swiggy and Uber Eats among others is compelled to choose from a defined menu, Hugz not only helps bring back footfalls at outlets but also offers choices aplenty for availing the treat (hug)” he said.
Datum plane: A plane from which angular or linear measurements are reckoned. Also called reference ...
Intrigued? Well, these are aircraft that were sophisticated in their time but have become, or will become, ...
Whale-spotting, wine-tasting, experiencing local culture — what not! Indians’ vacation preferences are ...
SEBI’s new norms, slowdown push 5-year return of almost 50% of funds into red zone
Over five- and 10-year periods, the ELSS has outpaced its benchmark, the Nifty 500 TRI
Geographical diversification and unique opportunities bolster case for investing
Invest in safe instruments and bring down your exposure to equity
People, people everywhere, but not one to connect with. Urban Indians, especially the young, are sinking into ...
The former CAG on the autonomy of institutes, pliable bureaucrats and how you don’t need a Sachin Tendulkar to ...
“Flowers?!” Bins exclaims. “Neem tree leaves? What’s going on?” I sigh in a theatrical way. “What would you ...
On September 14, 60 years ago, the Soviet probe Luna 2 crashed on the moon. It was the first man-made object ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports