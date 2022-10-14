Questions

1. According to his creator, a former central intelligence officer himself, which short balding overweight intelligence agent was created intentionally as the antithesis of James Bond?

2. Operation Ruthless was a plan to obtain the Enigma machine and codes from a German U-Boat and involved British commandos intentionally crashing a German bomber in the channel and then taking over a U-Boat when they attempted to rescue the bombers crew. Who thought up the highly dangerous plan, which was never executed?

3. Which well-known intelligence agency’s motto is a quote from the Bible which literally means “where there is no guidance, a nation falls, but in an abundance of counselors there is safety”?

4. Ravindra Kaushik was an Indian RAW agent who between 1979 and 1983 was one of the most successful Indian intelligence gatherers in Pakistan before he was finally captured. What was his code name?

5. Which famous historical character, also a librarian, served as a spy for the state of Venice between 1774 and 1782?

6. In intelligence jargon, what is ‘Chicken Feed’?

7. Pegasus is a Trojan horse spyware that can be covertly installed on mobile phones. The software was developed in which country?

8. Who created the anti-hero Harry Palmer, the protagonist of spy novels like the Ipcress File, Funeral in Berlin and Billion Dollar Brain?

9. The FSB is the principal security agency of Russia. What was the name of its predecessor, which was the principal agencies of the Soviet Union between 1954 and 1991?

9. Natasha Romanova is a fictional Soviet spy created by Marvel comics in 1964. By what name is she better known in the Marvel Comics Universe?

Answers

1. George Smiley, created by John le Carre

2. Ian Fleming

3. The Mossad, from Israel

4. Black Tiger

5. Count Casanova

6. Genuine but not seriously damaging information knowingly provided to an enemy intelligence agency through an agent to establish his bona fides.

7. Israel, by the NSO group.

8. Len Deighton

9. KGB

10. Black Widow