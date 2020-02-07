Instagram will help users unfollow dormant accounts in its new feature

Social networking site Instagram has subsumed a new feature to help people organise their list of following. The new feature will divide people into two “following categories” --- “most seen in feed” and “least interacted with.” This will help users recognise active and passive following so that they can unfollow dormant accounts. Instagram announced this on a post shared with its community members.

According to Instagram’s spokesperson cited in a TechCrunch report, Instagram lets people stay connected. However, humans are ever-evolving. They outgrow certain interests and relationships. This is an effort to help them manage their accounts and to unfollow pages and people that have stopped aligning with their thought process.

How to access the feature?

To access the feature, one has to go to the Instagram profile. Under the following option, two categories namely “least interacted with” and “most shown in feed” will show up. Users can avail themselves of the option to sort their following list.

The new feature may also help Instagram boost ad views by increasing the density of high-quality posts. Showing relevant and quality posts will make user engagement long-lasting. This will, in turn, help Instagram push more ad impressions.

Constant change, constant profit

A day before launching the new feature, Instagram has rolled out an option to reply to stories using GIFs. Instagram’s approach of continuously adding new features and shunning the redundant ones has helped the social-networking site deliver better user experience and grow the community which has already crossed the one billion mark.