Investor protection: IEPFA’s six modules of short films ‘Hisaab Ki Kitaab’ launched

The Investor Education & Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA) has come up with six modules of short films to highlight the importance of budget, saving, importance of Insurance schemes, various social security schemes of the government.
The modules — of 5 minutes duration each —also portray the consequences of a common man falling prey to the ponzu schemes and how they should protect themselves from such schemes.
The six modules of short films titled “Hisaab Ki Kitaab” was launched by Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Singh Thakur on Thursday.
Hisaab ki kitab is a series of six short films, developed by CSC eGov as a part of their training tool. These short films will be used by IEPFA and its partnering organisation for Investor Awareness Programs across the country, an official release said.
Launching the short films, Thakur said that financial inclusion is one of the top-most policy priorities of the Central Government. Financial literacy and education plays a crucial role in financial inclusion, inclusive growth and sustainable prosperity.
In financial inclusion, a number of steps have been taken by the Government. As a result a large sections of the population have been brought into the formal financial fold. In this context, promoting and deepening financial education would play a “very important part in our endeavour to realise our collective potential,” he said.
He added that “the mandate of IEPF Authority is to build investor awareness among various stakeholders in the rural and urban areas. Due to digital global community, the urban-rural divide in India is blurring. Yet the behaviour change in the rural populace with respect to investment and long term financial planning needs to be triggered.”
Rajesh Verma, Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) said that IEPFA has time and again explored innovative methods for dissemination of investor related messages. “I am sure that these short films developed by CSC eGov in interesting format will help the rural populace to understand the importance of basic concepts of Budget, savings, various schemes of the government and of Course, how to save themselves from Ponzi schemes,” Verma said.
Senior representatives of various partnering organisations of IEPF Authority like the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan, India Post Payment Bank, Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs, ICSI and ICAI attended the virtual event.
