Many organisations do not allow husband and wife to work in the same set up. But here comes a PSU that is doing just the opposite.

This January, Indian Oil Corporation launched an in-house matchmaking platform actively encouraging employees to find their partners within the organisation. On Friday, the company joyously celebrated the first wedding that came about through the platform.

SM Vaidya, Chairman, IndianOil, a vital force behind the platform who made it a point to be part of the wedding celebrations, tweeted, “I was absolutely thrilled to witness the joyous union of Tarun and Seema, the first IndianOil couple to find love through our very own IOCians2gether platform that aims to create work and life partnerships within Indian Oil.”

A beaming Director (R&D) SSV Ramakumar, who also attended the wedding, publicly congratulated the two R&D scientists, Tarun Jindal and Seema Yadav, for tying the knot. The couple have been with IndianOil for five years.

Checking attrition

According to IndianOil, one of the goals of IOCians2gether is to check attrition as the platform hopes to help employees forge an everlasting bond with the company. While retaining talent is one aspect, another is to help its young single employees, posted in far flung areas, to find a partner. The platform has been developed in-house.

But IndianOil is not the first to try such an initiative. Another public sector energy giant, ONGC, has a management portal to enable ONGC employees to connect with other ONGCians for a range of things — from car pool to matrimonial alliances.

“This portal has helped many ONGCians to find a house, vehicle and also get their children married. This is considered the OLX of ONGC,” an ONGC official said.

Meanwhile, some corporates have, in the past, tried to play cupid by providing employees with a dating allowance, with mixed results. Other PSUs, too, had ventured into such moves but hurriedly withdrawn because of challenges — as someone said, it is easier to handle professional wars not matrimonial.