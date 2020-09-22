Japanese apparel brand Uniqlo to add two new stores

Japanese apparel retailer Uniqlo on Tuesday said it will open two new stores in the Delhi-NCR region, as part of its strategic rollout plan.

The fashion retailer entered the Indian market in 2019 through the single brand retail route and currently operates three stores in the Delhi-NCR region.

The company said that one of the new stores will open at Vegas Mall, Dwarka in New Delhi on October 1. Later this year, the company will also open another store at DLF Mall of India at Noida.

In a statement, Tomohiko Sei, Chief Executive Officer, Uniqlo India said, “This October marks the one-year anniversary of Uniqlo in India and we are thrilled to announce the opening of two new stores. This marks a major step forward for our global business expansion.”

“ In times to come, we aim to enhance lifestyles in India by providing innovative and functional apparel that draws on high quality to make everyday living better. We will continue to support and help our customers navigate through this new normal by providing them LifeWear for their daily needs” he added.