Kaithi 2: Karthi, Lokesh Kanagaraj to team up for the sequel

Actor Karthi's Kaithi is receiving rave reviews from film critics and movie buffs across social media platforms. The action-thriller directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, released yesterday for the Diwali weekend.

Encouraged by the early sign of success and positive reviews, the movie director took on Twitter to announce that a sequel to Kaithi is underway.

"Thanx for the overwhelming response guys,.. loved every minute in sets and the entire process of making kaithi...will cherish this forever! Thank you once again prabu sir and karthi sir for the opportunity!..To answer all your txts and calls yes “Dilli will be back”, ” Lokesh Kanagaraj wrote in a Twitter post.

Dilli is the character name of Karthi in the movie, who plays the role of a prisoner who was on his way to meet his daughter for the first time, after serving 10 years in prison. The edge-of-the-seat thriller revolves around a team of police officers who confiscates drugs worth Rs 800 crore and gangsters seeking to take revenge against the crackdown. The entire story takes place in one single night, where Karthi gets caught in the crossfire of gangsters and cops.

It was reported that Karthi, in a press meet today, has confirmed that the talks for a sequel to Kaithi is well underway.

Dream Warrior Pictures, which produced Kaithi also retweeted the director's message with a comment “Yes! #DilliWillBeBack”.

The film's music composer Sam C. S also posted a similar message in Twitter raising expectations that the entire crew will come together for the sequel. Sathyan Sooryan was the cinematographer while the movie’s editing was handled by Philomin Raj.

According to trade analysts, Kaithi's day 1 box office collection in Tamil Nadu stood around Rs. 3.61 crore. With the movie getting more positive reviews online and through word of mouth, collections are expected to go up in the coming weeks.

With actor Vijay's Bigil releasing in about 75 per cent of 1,000 plus screens in Tamil Nadu, Kaithi is believed to have released in around 250 screens.

Director Lokesh is currently working with Vijay for his next project ‘Thalapathy 64’ while Karthi is filming for Mani Ratnam’s epic historical drama, Ponniyin Selvan. The Kaithi-combo are expected to join hands after their current projects are completed.