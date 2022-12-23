The fitness conscious may scoff at its mention and reel out its many health hazards.

But Kerala Parotta continues to appeal to the taste buds of Malayalis and remain the most popular food item ordered over the online food aggregator Swiggy as per the data available for Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram. This was followed by Idiyappam and Chicken Biriyani.

Among the snacks, chicken fry and Appam are at the top of the list while ice cream, falooda, choco lava, and coconut pudding were the most sought after among the deserts.

Milk, onion and tomato were also among the top of the list.

Swiggy continued to climb high in its popularity chart as it welcomed thousands of new users this year in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram. Kerala, according to the company, has witnessed over 58 per cent growth in orders YoY. Indian dishes and local favourites saw a year-round demand as foodies of city also witnessed the highest bill with a single order of ₹18,421.

Thousands of new customers placed orders for their last minute orders and grocery needs on Instamart. Categories that rule customer hearts included fruit and vegetables and pantry stapies, it said.

The delivery executives Manoj V.K from Thiruvananthapuram delivered the maximum number of orders in India with 8,458 in 2022. Thresia Raju also from Thiruvananthapuram is the female executive to deliver the maximum with 6,127 orders, the company said.

Over 1,372 restaurants in Kerala listed on Swiggy in 2022. Partnering with Swiggy has helped over 2,520 active restaurants and food establishments across the State improve their business.

With Christmas just around the corner, Swiggy has decided to add a dash of orange to the celebrations in Kerala. Swiggy’s orange Santa will be surprising customers at their homes with a Christmas hamper. These Santa’s will accompany the delivery executives to deliver special hampers for consumers on December 24 and 25.