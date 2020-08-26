Variety

KFC suspends ‘It’s Finger Lickin’ Good’ slogan amid pandemic

PTI Louisville (US) | Updated on August 26, 2020 Published on August 26, 2020

The CDPC’s coronavirus safety measures tell people to avoid touching their eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands

Don’t lick your fingers! That’s what Kentucky Fried Chicken signalled to customers on Monday as the company suspended its ‘It’s Finger Lickin’ Good’ tagline after 64 years, deeming it the most inappropriate slogan for 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“The suspension will affect the slogan’s use in global advertising for a little while,” the company said in a statement.

“We find ourselves in a unique situation — having an iconic slogan that doesn’t quite fit in the current environment,” said Catherine Tan-Gillespie, the company’s global chief marketing officer.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention’s coronavirus safety measures call for people to avoid touching their eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands to reduce exposure to the virus.

For now, the company, which is a subsidiary of Louisville, Kentucky-based Yum! Brands, is telling fans not to worry.

The slogan will be back, the statement said. Just when the time is right.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 26, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.