MakeMyTrip launches ‘special bubble holidays’ starting with Goa

MakeMyTrip, an online travel company, has launched Special Bubble Holidays, starting with Goa. Keeping safety front and centre, Special Bubble Holidays, a new travel concept has been introduced to give a safe and all-inclusive option to travellers to hit the holiday destinations while taking the utmost care. Aimed at serving conscious travellers who want safety assured vacation around Christmas Holiday Season, the specially curated package will include prior Covid-testing, sanitized cabs for transfers, charter flights with middle row vacant, MySafety assured luxury stays & more from Delhi to Goa. As a first of its kind special bubble holiday, all care is being taken to ensure safety from the start till the end of the holiday while providing complete flexibility to the in-destination itinerary of holiday-goers.

MakeMyTrip will be leasing out a part of the entire property for the duration of the holiday, to minimise any outside interaction for the bubble holiday travellers. Special arrangements like a separate designated area for meals will be made for this travel group during their vacation at the Hotel premises to extend complete safety. During the stay in Goa, travellers will have the option to partake in local or on-premise activities organized by the hotel together with MakeMyTrip such as Indoor activities ( Badminton, Table Tennis, Xbox), games on the beach ( Cricket, Football, Volleyball) and Water sports – Jet Ski, Parasailing ) among others.

Speaking on the occasion, Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, IHCL (Taj Group), said “Staying tuned to the trends of the new normal, this industry-first collaboration, will bring greater value to our consumers. The exclusive partnership creates an enhanced holiday experience while offering the safety of travel and stay with globally renowned and trusted brands. From increased usage of technology in providing contactless services to stringent protocols of safety and hygiene, IHCL hotels remain committed to ensuring that guests have safe and memorable holidays.”

Open for booking on MakeMyTrip App, the website and franchise partner network starting 24th November for travel planned around Christmas –with check-in on 23rd December and check-out on 27th December 2020, these packages have been specially designed and curated to ensure safety during the entire course of the holiday.

On the launch, Deep Kalra, Chief Operating Officer at MakeMyTrip said “While people have spent a good part of the year indoors, travel bookings trends clearly suggest that people are ready to head out again for vacation while following safety protocols. With Special Bubble Holidays, we are responding creatively and responsibly to fulfil travellers’ aspirations by putting safety at the heart of this offering. Streamlining logistics while minimizing interaction, we have put together a holiday that will be safe, seamless and self-contained to ensure you can focus on just your holiday while leaving all the spadework to us.

As part of this package, travellers will have first to undergo Covid-19 (RT-PCR) test, followed by private on-ground transfers in sanitized cabs to the airport from where they will be escorted to designated check-in counters for MakeMyTrip’s Special Bubble Holiday at the airport. With all the requisite safety measures followed on the flight, the baggage will be sanitized, transferred, and checked-in at the hotel property – allowing a hands-free, convenient and contactless check-in at the hotel. The package will include MySafety assured luxury stay options at Cidade de Goa (IHCL SeleQtions) for 4 Nights & 5 Days.

Talking about the partnership, Sunil Bhaskaran, MD & CEO, AirAsia India shared "Our collaboration with MakeMyTrip is a partnership between two organizations to unearth value for customers and offer services in a traditionally niche but increasingly popular charter market. Goa topped our recent ‘Travel Intent Survey', as the most sought after leisure destination and we are happy to operate and market these charter flights reflecting flyer interest. With 'Safety Always' and 'Guest Obsessed' laying foundation of the way we operate, we are ensuring adherence to safe, sterile practices to offer a contactless, hassle-free and delightful experience when guests fly with us."