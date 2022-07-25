Marvel Studios all set for two new ‘ Avengers’ movies and more

Movies and television shows from Marvel Studios have their own fan base in India. In fact, the ‘ Avengers’ series have been one of the favourites at the Indian box office.

On Saturday, Marvel Studios announced a host of new titles for its fans at the San Diego Comic-Con 2022. The President of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, launched a list of new titles in the phase-5 and phase-6 of Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) releases spanning till 2025.

With the theme ‘ The Multiverse Saga’, both the phases of these upcoming releases have some spin-offs from the existing titles as well as sequels.

Marvel Studios welcomes you to The Multiverse Saga. pic.twitter.com/HC1b747YPl — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 24, 2022

Prominent among them is the ‘ Avengers’ series. Feige announced two titles from the Avengers series in phase-6 of the release. They include ‘ Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ and ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’. Both these titles are set for release in 2025. Many more titles in the phase-6 releases are yet to be announced.

Marvel Studios announced 12 titles — both in movies and web series — that are set for release in phase -5. Starting from February 2023, the phase-5 extends up to July 2024.

The phase-5 releases include ‘ Captain America: New World Order’ and ‘ Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’. There is also an 18-episode original web series — ‘Daredevil: Born Again’.

So, Marvel fans can now get ready to watch more from their favourite characters in theatres and on OTT platform in the coming years.