hamburger

Variety

Marvel Studios all set for two new ‘ Avengers’ movies and more

AJ Vinayak | Mangaluru, July 25 | Updated on: Jul 25, 2022

President of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, announced a list of new titles in the phase-5 and phase-6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Movies and television shows from Marvel Studios have their own fan base in India. In fact, the ‘ Avengers’ series have been one of the favourites at the Indian box office.

On Saturday, Marvel Studios announced a host of new titles for its fans at the San Diego Comic-Con 2022. The President of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, launched a list of new titles in the phase-5 and phase-6 of Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) releases spanning till 2025.

With the theme ‘ The Multiverse Saga’, both the phases of these upcoming releases have some spin-offs from the existing titles as well as sequels.

Prominent among them is the ‘ Avengers’ series. Feige announced two titles from the Avengers series in phase-6 of the release. They include ‘ Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ and ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’. Both these titles are set for release in 2025. Many more titles in the phase-6 releases are yet to be announced.

Marvel Studios announced 12 titles — both in movies and web series — that are set for release in phase -5. Starting from February 2023, the phase-5 extends up to July 2024.

The phase-5 releases include ‘ Captain America: New World Order’ and ‘ Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’. There is also an 18-episode original web series — ‘Daredevil: Born Again’.

So, Marvel fans can now get ready to watch more from their favourite characters in theatres and on OTT platform in the coming years.

Published on July 25, 2022
Movies
cinema industry
cinema
entertainment (general)
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you