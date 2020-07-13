Money Heist Season 5 in the works, creator confirms on Instagram

How Sony is using Covid-19 to shift the focus of photographic solutions
Covid-19 has forced the imaging industry to change its focus and take steps to ensure users get new products ...
Money Heist creator Álex Pina has recently confirmed that the next season of the popular crime drama is in the works.
Pina posted a picture on Instagram over the weekend announcing that he was working on part 5 or Season 5 of the series. “Writing La Casa de Papel 5,” Pina wrote in the caption.
In the image, Pina was seen sitting with his laptop at his office in Vancouver Media, a company he had founded. La Casa de Papel is the original Spanish title of the popular Netflix series.
The announcement comes after the launch of Season 4 of the series earlier this year.
Netflix is yet to officially announce the next season, Gadgets360 reported.
According to a report by the Jakarta Post, Netflix Spain on June 25 had released a video titled “VOLVEMOS” (We Return). The video features Money Heist lead actors Álvaro Morte (The Professor), Itziar Ituño (Lisbon) and Najwa Nimri (Alicia Sierra).
Pina’s overall role in this season is not yet specified. He had been named as one of the writers for all episodes up until Season 3.
Money Heist is a crime drama that has gained massive popularity across the world. It follows a group of people led by a mysterious man called The Professor as they commit some of the most elaborate heists in Spain.
