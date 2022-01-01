Much-awaited RRR put off as Omicron casts shadow on film screenings

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
The worst fears of the Indian film industry have come true. With the number of Omicron cases raising fast across the country and State Governments imposing restrictions, the producers of RRR, the much awaited film by the Bahubali director S S Rajamouli, have decided to defer the release the film.
The film, which is in the making for over three years, was scheduled to release on January 8 in different languages. Starring Ajay Devgn, Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt, the film has become a much anticipated one.
After a high profile pre-release events in Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad in the last two weeks, the producers have announced today that they were putting off the release because of “situations beyond our control.”
“As many Indian States are closing theatres, we are left with no choice,” the movie’s official Twitter handle said.
“Keeping the best interests of all the involved parties in mind, we are forced to postpone our film. Our sincere thanks to all the fans and audience for their unconditional love,” it said.
Releases of a few big budget films in Bollywood and Tollywood (Telugu film industry) have been deferred to ease pressure on screens as RRR movie had been scheduled to release on January 8 ahead of the Pongal season.
Picking elements from the lives of freedom fighters Komuram Bheem and Alluri Seetaramaraju, the big budget movie created a huge buzz.
The fate of other big budget films that are also slated to be released during the Pongal season remains uncertain.
The list includes Prabhas-Puja Hegde starring Radhe Shyam that is scheduled for release on January 14, Valimai (Ajit) on January 13.
