Music composer Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid fame passes away at 42

Musician Wajid Khan, of composer duo Sajid-Wajid, has passed away at the age of 42. The news was confirmed by singer Sonu Nigam in an Instagram post with the caption, “My brother Wajid left us.”

The musician was hospitalised a few days ago at Surana Hospital, Chembur. He passed away due to complications arising from a kidney infection, according to media reports.

The composer had kidney issues and had had a transplant a while ago, according to the report. However, according to entertainment journalist Faridoon Shahryar, Nigam had confirmed that Khan had also been suffering from Covid-19.

“Sad News: Noted singer Sonu Nigam just confirmed to me that music composer Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid passed away a short while back. He was suffering from Covid 19,” he had tweeted.

The Bollywood fraternity expressed their condolences on social media platforms, with #Wajid and #RestinPeace trending on Twitter hours after the news of his demise.

“Terrible news. The one thing I will always remember is Wajid bhai's laugh. Always smiling. Gone too soon. My condolences to his family and everyone grieving. Rest in peace my friend. You are in my thoughts and prayers.@wajidkhan7,” tweeted Priyanka Chopra.

“Wajid Bhai you were the nicest, nicest nicest man! Always smiling. Always singing. All heart. Every music session with him was memorable. You will truly be missed wajid bhai. #WajidKhan,” wrote Parineeti Chopra.

“Shocked hearing this news @wajidkhan7 bhai was extremely close to me and my family. He was one of the most positive people to be around. We will miss u Wajid bhai thank u for the music,” Varun Dhawan tweeted.

The Bollywood music fraternity also expressed their grief over the loss.

“Hard to believe we won't meet again, talk again, laugh again, @wajidkhan7 (in front, in the picture). sajidk21 my brother, you will never be alone and our brother will never be forgotten,” Vishal Dadlani tweeted.

“Am just not able to come to terms with this! Shocking! Good bye dear brother.. love you .. till we meet on the other side! Prayers for your peaceful journey Wajidbhai,” wrote Shankar Mahadevan.

“Devastated with the news of the passing away of my brother Wajid of Sajid-Wajid fame. May Allah give strength to the family. Safe travels bro @wajidkhan7 you’ve gone too soon. It’s a huge loss to our fraternity. I’m shocked & broken. Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un,” tweeted Salim Merchant.

The music composer duo had made their Bollywood debut with the Salman Khan-starrer Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya and were known for their work on films such as Wanted, Dabangg and Ek Tha Tiger. They had mentored on a couple of reality shows and had also scored the IPL 4 theme song.