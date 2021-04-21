Netflix still figuring out things in India: Reed Hastings

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
Video streaming company Netflix Inc is still figuring things out in India even as it continues to invest here with an eye on the future growth prospects.
“India, we are still figuring things out. And so that investment takes some guts and belief forward-looking,” Reed Hasting, Co-Founder, Netflix, said during a post earning call.
“I would say we are still mostly focused on getting a content fit and getting broader content. So that’s why I would say that one is a more speculative investment than, say, Korea or Japan, which again, 5 years ago was very speculative when we did those, okay. But we have got – we are over the hump on that. We have got a great match. And we are still working on India, and we’re super exciting,” Hastings said.
Ted Sarandos, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Content Officer, Netflix said that while India is a tremendous opportunity for the company, Netflix offers a tremendous opportunity for the creative community to connect with the enormous audiences. “And it’s just like all great opportunities. It’s a long journey, and it’s a challenge. And we think it’s worth it. And that’s why we’re investing early and trying to stay ahead of it. And I think we will be able to see those kind of results that we’ve seen in other places in the world.”
Netflix India will be rolling out more than 40 originals in 2021, which would be the biggest line-up of originals the US-based streaming giant has ever had in India.
Over the last two years, Netflix invested ₹3,000 crore to ramp up original Indian content.
Last year, Netflix India had rolled out 28 original films and series, while it had 20 original films and series in 2019.
The content slate of over 40 originals Netflix India will be coming up with this year include 13 movies, 15 series —including season two renewals — four documentaries, three reality shows, as well as six comedy specials.
