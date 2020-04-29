Netflix to present new series called Social Distance

Netflix has announced that its original Orange Is the New Black’s creative team has developed a news series that revolves around social distancing, the Verge reported.

As per the statement from the executive producers cited in the Verge report, the show, called Social Distance, will be scripted, produced, and directed remotely. The cast will act and film themselves in their homes.

Social Distance’s executive producers include Orange Is The New Black creator Jenji Kohan, as well as Tara Herrmann, Blake McCormick, Diego Velasco, and Hilary Weisman Graham. Velasco, who directed an episode of Orange Is The New Black, will direct Social Distance, and Graham, who scripted the series, will now be a showrunner.

The show’s idea is to showcase the experience of living in social distance. Actors on the show will shoot themselves and the whole cast and crew will work remotely.

Social Distance will be an anthology series, meaning each episode will present a different story and a different set of characters.

“Our job as storytellers is to reflect reality, and in this new, bizarre, bewildering reality we are all experiencing, we feel passionate about finding connection as we all remain at a distance. We’ve been inspired to create an anthology series that tells stories about the current moment we are living through — the unique, personal, deeply human stories that illustrate how we are living apart, together,” the statement reads.

“The experience of social distancing is currently universal, but no individual story is the same. Through a broad spectrum of tales and moments, some seismic and some mundane, we hope to capture a moment in time. And we hope that Social Distance will help people feel close to one another,” the statement further added