Nikon India to offer free online photography classes till April 30

Nikon India Pvt. Ltd on Friday announced that it will be introducing free online photography classes until the end of April in light of the continuing outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.
The initiative is to help budding photographers improve their skills as more people are mandated to stay home owing to a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the pandemic.
Each class will be conducted by a professional photographer “to offer in-depth photography knowledge to help users capture stunning photos and videos,” Nikon said.
The classes will start with laureate of the first edition of the Académie des beaux-arts Photography awardee Raghu Rai.
Nikon has also collaborated with many other photographers for online photography sessions based on themes such as Wedding, Wildlife, Effects of Focal Length, Interior & Architecture, Street, Portrait, Food & Pet Photography, etc.
Some of the classes will be followed by a Q&A session to address all the queries and doubts that learners may have. All the classes will be streamed live on Nikon’s official social media handles on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.
Sajjan Kumar, Managing Director, Nikon India said, “Nikon’s mission has always been to empower the photography community. In light of the continuing outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19) across the country, Nikon India has taken a step to help people enhance their photography skills with classes that are tutored by professional photographers.”
“In the face of this uncertain time, we aim to help individuals stay inspired and engaged through these online classes”, he added.
Viewers can also share pictures clicked by them on Nikon’s ‘Capture with Nikon’ online platform to win prizes and avail other benefits offered by the company.
