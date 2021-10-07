Nobel panel to announce 2021 prize for literature

Scripting a survival
The 2021 Nobel Prize for literature is being announced Thursday, an award that has in the past honoured poets, novelists and even a songwriter, Bob Dylan. The Swedish Academy will announce the recipient in Stockholm at about 1 pm (4:30 pm IST).
Winners are famously hard to predict. This year’s favourites, according to British bookmakers, include Kenya’s Ngugi wa Thiong’o, French writer Annie Ernaux, Japanese author Haruki Murakami, Canada’s Margaret Atwood and Antiguan-American writer Jamaica Kincaid.
Also read: Manabe, Hasselmann and Parisi win 2021 Nobel Prize in Physics
Last year’s prize went to American poet Louise Glück for what the judges described as her “unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal.” Glück was a popular choice after several years of controversy.
In 2018 the award was postponed after sex abuse allegations rocked the Swedish Academy, the secretive body that chooses the winners. The awarding of the 2019 prize to Austrian writer Peter Handke caused protests because of his strong support for the Serbs during the 1990s Balkan wars.
The prestigious award comes with a gold medal and 10 million Swedish kronor (over $1.14 million). The prize money comes from a bequest left by the prize’s creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, who died in 1895.
On Monday, the Nobel Committee awarded the prize in physiology or medicine to Americans David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian for their discoveries into how the human body perceives temperature and touch.
Also read: Julius and Patapoutian win 2021 Nobel Prize in Medicine
The Nobel Prize in physics was awarded Tuesday to three scientists whose work found order in seeming disorder, helping to explain and predict complex forces of nature, including expanding our understanding of climate change.
Benjamin List and David W.C. MacMillan were named as laureates of the Nobel Prize for chemistry Wednesday for finding an easier and environmentally cleaner way to build molecules that can be used to make compounds, including medicines and pesticides.
Still to come are prizes will also be awarded for outstanding work in the fields of peace and economics.
