Now, a sanitizer which doubles up as spray for face mask

An innovative product ‘Face Mask spray cum hand sanitizer’ using the ‘Natural Nilgiri Tel’ (eucalyptus oil) has been launched by major eucalyptus oil manufacturers in Udhagamandalam.
“This is the first product of its kind in the country enabling people to carry pocket size sanitizer spray which can be refilled,” Rohit Jain, Director, RS Fragrances, engaged in distilling and trading in eucalyptus oil and essential oils for 22 years, told BusinessLine.
“The sanitizer fulfils the required norms like 70 per cent Alcohol and 5 per cent Glycerine but it also has, as an innovation, 10 per cent Natural Nilgiri Tel in 15 per cent base”, he explained.
“Because eucalyptus oil has been used in the houses from time immemorial as a healing product, its inclusion adds value to the sanitizer and provides relief to nasal issues with natural fragrance along with its medicinal benefits including fighting against germs,” pointed out Rohit.
“We have designed it such that it can be sprayed on face masks besides on hands for sanitizing,” said another Director Sanket Jain.
“Our test marketing in the last two months has fetched us encouraging response and so we have applied for patent on the lines of Prime Minister Modi’s call for ‘vocal for local’ as eucalyptus oil is the local product of The Nilgiris,” he disclosed.
“Besides benefiting the consumers, this innovation will help to rehabilitate the nearly 10,000 farmers and workers engaged in the manufacture of eucalyptus oil weighing around 150 tonnes annually worth ₹225 crore. Lockdown has knocked down their business and survival,” he noted.
The Nilgiri eucalyptus oil sector works as cottage industry and supplies raw material to the country’s pharmaceutical, oral hygiene, perfumery and pain palm industries besides directly for home use.
