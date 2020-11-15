Now, a section of the Eiffel Tower’s original staircase is up for sale

A segment of the original staircase from the Eiffel Tower is up for grabs.

The staircase is being auctioned by auction house called Artcurial as part of its Art Déco & Design sale on December 1.

The auction house took to Instagram to announce that the original staircase from one of the world’s most popular monuments is up for grabs.

“On the occasion of our Art Déco & Design sale on December 1st, Artcurial will be selling a part of the stairs from the Eiffel Tower! Nearly 3 meters high and comprised of 14 steps, this spiral staircase from 1889 used to connect the second and third levels of the monument. In 2016, another set of iconic from the one we call “the iron lady” was sold for half a million euros,” read the caption of the auction house’s Instagram post.

The 2.6-meter segment of the original staircase is a part of the original helical staircase built by Gustave Eiffel and his collaborators for the Universal Exhibition of 1889. The staircase was later dismantled to make room for elevators.

“Element n ° 17 of the original helical staircase of the Eiffel Tower, dismantled in 1983 to make room for new elevators and sold at public auction on December 1, 1983, on the Eiffel Tower,” reads the History section of the sale on Artcurial’s website.

The staircase was acquired from a private collection in Canada.

“A certificate of provenance, dated December 1, 1983, will be given to the purchaser,” Artcurial said.

The auction house is estimating that the staircase will go for 30,000-40,000 euros.