Now, Instagram your travel stories through an AI-powered platform 

Mi Mix Alpha: A wrap-around display concept from Xiaomi
It may or may not come to India, but for now, this one-of-a-kind phone defies imagination
Imagine a device/app that automatically converts all your travel stories, photos and videos into a beautiful visual — all on its own. You can now do that with the KogoBOT and its companion, the KogoApp.
Delhi-based start-up Kogo Tech Labs recently launched one of the first unified story-telling platforms for travellers. The product is a combination of an AI-enabled device called KogoBOT and a similarly AI-enabled mobile app, the KogoApp.
Banking on the growing demand for road-based travel experiences and travel gadgets, the start-up has launched this unified platform in India for travel enthusiasts keen on travel tech. “In India alone, the demand for road travel-based experiences has grown by 178 per cent over the past three years,” said Kogo Tech Labs in an official statement.
“The KogoBOT device is a small gadget that has a dedicated GPS and multiple sensors to map out the journey of the traveller. The KogoAPP takes the data captured by the device and uses artificial intelligence to automatically create stories as the person travels,” the statement added.
The platform works as a social feed. The user simply needs to enter his/her destination in the KogoApp and the bot will track locations that the user has been to through GPS. The KogoApp then creates attractive travel postcards of the destination, called Go Cards, along with catchy descriptions and relevant hashtags that the user can then share on their social feed.
The KogoApp generates content in multiple formats which can be viewed as blogs, maps, cards or videos. Uses can even modify these ‘travel stories’ as they like and share them across multiple platforms. Instagram travel story sorted!
Upping the ante on this unique travel tech, Kogo further gamifies the platform in a Mario-like fashion by planting rewards along popular routes. Users can avail special deals and incentives from Kogo’s partner brands to get discounts on hotels, petrol, food, events and experiences.
Travelling to offbeat places can at times mean no electricity or mobile network. Taking this into consideration, KogoBOT is designed such that it can last up to seven days even with heavy usage on a single full charge, and save up to 10 days of data even when there is no network.
The KogoBOT is priced at ₹7,749 including a one-year subscription of the KogoApp as an introductory offer with pre-orders starting from January 27.
It may or may not come to India, but for now, this one-of-a-kind phone defies imagination
A mix of features we’ve left behind with unique ones on top of a great screen and nice cameras
Name of the company: ShudhVayu Technologies Pvt Ltd Set up in: 2018 Based in: New Delhi Founder: Amit ...
If you manage your discretionary expenses well, you’ll need to save less for your silver years
Tax experts say that an application under the scheme can be filed electronically and is very simple
But it may be too early to reverse policy stance, given the abysmal growth outlook and supply side issues
₹1289 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1275126013001315 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff ...
Despite its impressive past, vinegar occupies a spot between a kitchen staple and fancy condiment
Political dissent is being scripted through music and poetry as young Indians write their verse in hip-hop and ...
Women have traditionally been excluded from offering prayers in most mosques in India. A new book explains how ...
May there be an abundance of both in this year
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...