Now, Instagram your travel stories through an AI-powered platform 

Imagine a device/app that automatically converts all your travel stories, photos and videos into a beautiful visual — all on its own. You can now do that with the KogoBOT and its companion, the KogoApp.

Delhi-based start-up Kogo Tech Labs recently launched one of the first unified story-telling platforms for travellers. The product is a combination of an AI-enabled device called KogoBOT and a similarly AI-enabled mobile app, the KogoApp.

Banking on the growing demand for road-based travel experiences and travel gadgets, the start-up has launched this unified platform in India for travel enthusiasts keen on travel tech. “In India alone, the demand for road travel-based experiences has grown by 178 per cent over the past three years,” said Kogo Tech Labs in an official statement.

How it works

“The KogoBOT device is a small gadget that has a dedicated GPS and multiple sensors to map out the journey of the traveller. The KogoAPP takes the data captured by the device and uses artificial intelligence to automatically create stories as the person travels,” the statement added.

The platform works as a social feed. The user simply needs to enter his/her destination in the KogoApp and the bot will track locations that the user has been to through GPS. The KogoApp then creates attractive travel postcards of the destination, called Go Cards, along with catchy descriptions and relevant hashtags that the user can then share on their social feed.

Multiple formats

The KogoApp generates content in multiple formats which can be viewed as blogs, maps, cards or videos. Uses can even modify these ‘travel stories’ as they like and share them across multiple platforms. Instagram travel story sorted!

Upping the ante on this unique travel tech, Kogo further gamifies the platform in a Mario-like fashion by planting rewards along popular routes. Users can avail special deals and incentives from Kogo’s partner brands to get discounts on hotels, petrol, food, events and experiences.

Travelling to offbeat places can at times mean no electricity or mobile network. Taking this into consideration, KogoBOT is designed such that it can last up to seven days even with heavy usage on a single full charge, and save up to 10 days of data even when there is no network.

The KogoBOT is priced at ₹7,749 including a one-year subscription of the KogoApp as an introductory offer with pre-orders starting from January 27.