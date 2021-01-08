Online fitness modules are here to stay

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
The current form of online coaching is not just an add-on to prevailing training module but a separate business model, according to Shwetambari Shetty, fitness expert at Cure.Fit.
She, along with Sarvesh Shashi, founder of SARVA and Ashish Bhushan, Director - Business Development at Procam International were a part of The Hindu’s sixth episode of ‘Conversations’, addressing the future of the personal fitness space in the three verticals of training, yoga and running.
Conversations, organised as part of The Hindu Groups ongoing ‘Tamil Nadu Smiling’ campaign, aims to bring together the public, traders, retail organisations and government authorities among others to find ways to emerge from the effects of the Covd-19 pandemic.
For the fitness industry, the digital transformation is here to stay. “At Cure-Fit, 500,000 sessions are being done on a daily basis, with over 100,000 subscribers for online workouts alone,” said Shwetambari.
Ashish said, “One of the mindsets pre-pandemic has been that health and wellness going digital would be a contradiction. That has changed.” The strength of the digital fitness programmes however, would be reflected in how useful they remain even after fitness centres open up to full capacities. Using them as stop-gap solutions would turn them redundant, he believes.
Additionally, Sarvesh also pointed out that this was a good time for young fitness start-ups to take part in the digital revolution as post-pandemic, attention to fitness is becoming an important part of our lifestyles. The capital required to start up and the risks involved would be minimum, helped by the digital medium’s inherent ability to course correct dynamically.
With a hybrid of digital workouts and in-person training becoming the norm, Shwetamabri also foresees a steady rise in the at-home equipment business. “Resistance bands, yoga mats, dumbbells, kettlebells, all these are equipment that we see are doing good business. It may be slow initially, given that these are mostly bought by intermediate or advanced students, but it’s definitely here to stay,” she said.
