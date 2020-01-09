Variety

Oscars to go hostless again for 2020 ceremony

PTI Los Angeles | Updated on January 09, 2020 Published on January 09, 2020

The 92nd Oscars is set for February 9, 2020. File Photo of an Oscar statue seen outside the Dolby Theatre.   -  Reuters

It’s official. The 92nd Academy Awards ceremony will go without a host once again. The Oscars will broadcast on ABC as part of its long-term deal with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science (AMPAS).

According to The Hollywood Reporter, ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke made the announcement on Wednesday. “Let me confirm it now, together with the Academy, that there will be no traditional host this year,” Burke said, emphasising the ceremony would repeat what worked last year.

The development comes three weeks after reports that the AMPAS was contemplating about whether or not to go hostless for a second consecutive year.

In 2019, the Academy went without a host after controversy around actor-comic Kevin Hart’s past homophobic remarks resulted in him stepping down.

Different set of Hollywood names presented different categories, resulting telecast received strong reviews and solid ratings. The award ceremony will air exactly in a month on February 9.

Published on January 09, 2020
award and prize
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Big-ticket Tollywood films set for Sankranti release