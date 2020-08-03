Pakistani news channel hacked, attackers display Indian flag with Independence Day message

Pakistani news channel Dawn News TV said that its channel had been hacked on Sunday.

Viewers began sharing pictures of the news channel flashing the Indian flag along with a ‘Happy Independence Day’ message during commercials on social media.

Soon after the incident, the news channel shared an official statement claiming that it had been hacked.

Hackers had attacked Dawn News TV, following which the channel had started broadcasting the Indian flag along with a message that read ‘Happy Independence Day’, according to the official release by the news channel.

“The Indian flag and the text of ‘Happy Independence Day’ appeared on the commercial running on the screen which remained for some time and then disappeared,” Dawn News TV said.

“The agency is investigating the matter and will inform its viewers as soon as it reaches a final conclusion,” it said.

It further added that it would be “premature” to provide any further comments on the matter before investigating.