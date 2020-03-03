Paris’ La Louvre stays shut for the second day as staff fear coronavirus

France’s world-famous museum, the Louvre stayed close for the second day on Monday after more than 300 workers decided to walk out citing health concerns amid the coronavirus epidemic leaving hordes of tourists stranded in queues outside.

“Waiting to get into #Louvre today. Been told by staff « maybe open, maybe closed »” posted Twitter user Simon Bralee (@SimonBralee)

The home of the “Mona Lisa,” Louvre then tweeted out that the museum will be closed for the day due to a meeting on the “public health situation.”

“An informational meeting on the public health situation linked to Covid-19 prevention measures following the ministerial instructions transmitted by the competent authorities has delayed the opening of the #Louvre on Monday, March 2. The museum cannot open at the moment,” tweeted the Louvre Museum from its official account.

Workers on Sunday had expressed fear of being contaminated by the museum visitors coming from around the globe which had led to the museum remaining closed on Sunday.

“Been waiting in the cold for 3 hours, still no news from staff who are apparently having a “meeting” and apparently we don’t get refunds for tickets #louvre” Twitter user Charlie Lim (@wherewascharlie) had posted on Sunday.

The museum’s management had earlier provided disinfectant gels and put up glass barriers between reception staff and visitors according to a report by Le Parisien.

The French government has banned public gatherings having more than 5,000 people in a bid to curb the COVID-19 outbreak in France as per media reports. Disneyland Paris in Chessy and the Eiffel Tower, however, were functioning as usual on Monday.

Cases in France jumped to 130 on Monday, an increase of 30 in one day according to media reports.

More than 88,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus around the globe with two fresh cases detected in India on Monday. China alone has reported more than 2,912 deaths due to the virus.