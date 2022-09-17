PM Modi releases cheetahs at Kuno National Park in M.P.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released cheetahs flown in from Namibia into a special enclosure at the Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.

He also clicked some pictures of the cheetahs on a professional camera after releasing them.

Eight cheetahs were brought to Gwalior from Namibia in a special plane on Saturday morning as part of the cheetah reintroduction programme. The animals were later flown to the KNP, located in Sheopur district, in two Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi after releasing cheetahs inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. | Photo Credit: -

The prime minister, who is celebrating his birthday, released two of these cheetahs into an enclosure at the KNP. The Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was also present on the occasion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and others arrive to release cheetahs inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. | Photo Credit: -

The KNP is situated on the Northern side of Vidhyachal mountains with an area of 344.686 sq km. It was named after a tributary of Chambal River, Kuno, a forest official said.

PM releases wild Cheetahs - which had become extinct from India, in Kuno National Park, in Madhya Pradesh on September 17, 2022.

The last cheetah died in the country in 1947 in Korea district in present day Chhattisgarh, which was earlier part of Madhya Pradesh, and the species was declared extinct from India in 1952.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and others arrive to release cheetahs inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. | Photo Credit: -

The 'African Cheetah Introduction Project in India' was conceived in 2009. A plan to introduce the big cat in the KNP by November last year had suffered a setback due to the Covid-19 pandemic, officials said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi clicks photographs after releasing cheetahs inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Three of the eight cheetahs brought from Namibia were released as part of a programme to reintroduce the feline in India, seven decades after it was declared extinct in the country. | Photo Credit: -