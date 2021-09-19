Proposed heritage village at Singaperumal Koil under Rurban mission to boost tourism

The Central government’s proposed plan to create a heritage village and boost tourism at Singaperumal Koil and nearby villages, about 40 km from the south of Chennai, is expected to give a much-needed fillip to the region’s development in a holistic way.

The government has sanctioned ₹25 lakh under the Shyama Prasad Mukherji Rurban Mission based on the state government’s suggestion to promote heritage villages and tourism in the region.

The ‘Rurban Mission’ covers Singaperumal Koil and six nearby villages – Appur, Chettipuniyam, Guruvanmedu, Kolathur, Reddipalayam, and Venkatapuram.

Most of the mentioned villages are allotted funds to develop various infrastructure including drains, citizens service centres, common service centres, upgradation of schools, smart classrooms, Emergency Trauma Care Centre, Piped Water supply, skill development centres, and solid and liquid waste management and tourism promotion. A tourism facilitation centre at Singaperumal Koil with dormitory facilities has been planned too.

Tourism potential

Singaperumalkoil region has become one of the most-sought after residential locations in the past two decades due to mushrooming industrial units such as Mahindra World City and many educational institutions near it. But no effort was made to tap the tourism potential.

Being part of the Chengalpet district, the Singaperumal Koil region is home to several beautiful old temples and popular among them is the cave temple of Padalathri Narasimha at the heart of the village. A rock-cut temple built by the Pallavas, it is reported to be 1,500-year old. The presiding deity, Lord Narasimha, is carved out of a small hillock.

A few km away, the village Chettipuniyam is known for its 400-year old Yoga Hayagreevar temple. As the God is known as a provider of good knowledge and education, the temple is thronged by thousands of students before their commencement of examinations.

“Though people visit the Narasimha temple in large numbers, particularly during weekends, there are no adequate facilities for parking and other amenities. Requests have been made several times to the State government for creating basic facilities. But nothing could be done so far. Actually, the area opposite the temple could be developed for parking for about 100 cars and building rest rooms etc,” says K T Lakshmi Narayanan, whose family has been living near the temple for generations and is also associated with the temple.

Preservation of water bodies

The region is home for numerous water bodies and lacks government’s programmes to protect them.

Lakshmi Narayanan says the region has several lakes built meticulously by the ancestors to conserve excess water during the rainy season. “No work has been done to desilt or protect these water bodies. Hope the government’s scheme will focus on preserving these water bodies too. Actually, Chengalpat districts is known as district of lakes and protection of water bodies in this region will go a long way in improving ground water levels,” he added.