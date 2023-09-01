Actor and director R Madhavan has been nominated as the new President of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII). He will also be serving as the Chairman of the governing council.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said, “Heartiest congratulations to Madhavan ji on being nominated as President of FTII Official and Chairman of the governing council. I’m sure that your vast experience & strong ethics will enrich this institute, bring positive changes, & take it to a higher level. My best wishes to you.

”In his response, Madhavan thanked the Minister. “I will do my very best to live up to all the expectations,” he stated on the social media platform.

R. Madhavan’s directed Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, has recently bagged the Best Feature Film Award at the 69th National Film Awards. FTII is a coveted film institute under the I&B Ministry.

