Rajinikanth to get ‘Icon of Golden Jubilee’ award at IFFI

Freed from an inhuman practice
No more carrying night soil on the head. Nai Disha uplifts women through training in livelihood skills
The 50th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will honour superstar Rajinikanth with a special ‘Icon of Golden Jubilee’ award, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar announced on Saturday.
The festival will be held in Goa from November 20 to 28 with close to 250 films from various countries being screened. “The festival’s steering committee had recommended a special icon award which will be conferred on legendary actor Rajinikanth. This will be a great attraction during IFFI,” the minister told reporters here.
Rajinikanth, who is one of the biggest cinema icon’s of the country, thanked the government for conferring him with the honour. “I thank the government of India for this prestigious honour bestowed upon me on the golden jubilee of the International film festival of India #IFFI2019,” the actor posted on Twitter.
Javadekar also announced celebrated French actor Isabelle Huppert as the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award for foreign artiste.
In its golden jubilee year, the festival will screen 50 films by 50 female filmmakers to acknowledge the contribution of women in cinema, the minister said. “This will show the contribution of women in Indian film industry and will empower them,” he added.
The minister also revealed that out of 200 foreign films being screened, 24 movies are in the race for Oscar nominations. Russia will be the partner country of the festival this year.
Dadasaheb Phalke Award winner Amitabh Bachchan’s selected seven or eight films will also be showcased at the festival. Javadekar said a meeting, to be attended by the members of the festival steering committee and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, will be held on November 4 to discuss the final preparations of IFFI.
More than 10,000 people and cinema enthusiasts are expected to attend the country’s biggest movie extravaganza.
No more carrying night soil on the head. Nai Disha uplifts women through training in livelihood skills
This Himalayan Buddhist hamlet in Arunachal Pradesh is modernising at its own pace
Scroll around your 360-degree world with this reimagined 3-in-1 camera
Stylish but non-secure fit combines with pretty good sound
Pick up in retail volumes, higher demand during the festival season and favourable monsoon indicate a possible ...
The company should benefit from its brand strength and wide reach when demand revives
After a commendable performance until 2015, the funds have been facing headwinds
Yes. But only if you have a savings account in the bank in which you want to open a fixed deposit
The bad news first: There is too much plastic in the world. The good news is that scientists, both in India ...
Noble Laureate Esther Duflo on why there are better things to fight for than just the growth rate, the fallout ...
It’s Shah Rukh Khan’s 54th birthday. Just the right time for a quiz on Khans.Khan you do it1 Which Khan has a ...
One morning, at break of day...Right Hand (RH): (loud shriek) Aaaaaaargh! I’m gone! I’m dead!Left Hand (LH): ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism