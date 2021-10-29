Variety

Rajnikanth undergoes procedure at Chennai hospital, recovering well

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on October 29, 2021

Earlier today, he underwent a carotid artery revascularisation procedure.

Superstar Rajnikanth underwent a Carotid Artery revascularisation procedure on Friday and is likely to be discharged from the hospital after a few days, according to a statement from Chennai's Kauvery Hospital.

"Mr Rajinikanth was admitted in Kauvery Hospital, Alwarpet, Chennai yesterday (28th Oct 2021) following an episode of giddiness. He was thoroughly evaluated by the expert panel of doctors and was advised to undergo Carotid Artery revascularization," the statement read.

"The procedure was performed successfully today (29th Oct 2021) and he is recovering well," it added.

