Ratan Tata calls for stopping online hate, bullying

Business tycoon Ratan Tata took to Instagram to write a heartfelt post for his followers on being “sensitive” to people across all social media platforms.

The Indian industrialist and philanthropist wrote: “This year has been full of challenges for everyone, on some level or the other. I see the online community being hurtful to each other, bringing each other down, harsh and with quick judgments.”

Tata also asked people to be kinder, especially this year, drawing reference to the global pandemic. He added: “I believe this year especially calls for us to be unified and helpful and is not the time to pull each other down. More of sensitivity towards each other, more of kindness and more of understanding and patience than what one sees today.”

He concluded saying that his online presence is limited, but his virtual space should be used as a place of empathy and support for everyone” rather than remaining as a place of “hate and bullying.”

Moved by his empathetic post, actor Sonam Kapoor wrote “Amen” along with a love emoji in the comment section.

A follower of Tata wrote: “You are the Father of new India. Happy Fathers Day and may you be the blessed always.”

Another commented: “The world would’ve been a better place if only people like you existed more. stay safe sir.”