Ratan Tata remembers JRD Tata on 116th birth anniversary

Business tycoon Ratan Tata became nostalgic as he remembered the towering business legend JRD Tata on the latter’s 116th birth anniversary. Ratan Tata shared two throwback photos on his Instagram handle with his followers.
He wrote in the caption: “A little nostalgic on JRD’s 116th birth anniversary...Mr. JRD Tata and I shared a deep passion and interest in aviation.”
He added: “These photos bring back pleasant memories of visits that I arranged for Jeh to visit manufacturing facilities for the B1B bomber and the space shuttle.”
“We were privileged to be invited to tour the manufacturing facilities, an opportunity not many have. It was worth it to see the spark in his eyes,” Tata further noted.
The Tata group also paid glowing tributes to the late entrepreneur and shared details of his likes, dreams, and aspirations.
The Tata Group mentioned in its website: “The evolution, from a thoughtful if self-indulgent young man to a pan-Indian icon revered even by those who knew little about business, contains the essence of the JRD story.”
It also revealed that JRD Tata loved France and was more fluent in French than in English.
Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy Tata was born on July 29, 1904. He had been the recipient of India’s highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna.
According to the Tata Group, JRD was considered the Father of Indian Aviation for his pioneering role in civil aviation in the subcontinent with the launch of Tata Airlines in 1932.
